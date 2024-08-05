Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

As he prepares for his second season in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison finds himself in legal trouble.

According to the Star Tribune‘s Ben Goessling, the USC product was officially charged last week with two misdemeanors in Los Angeles County as a result of his July 12 arrest near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of drunken driving. Should Addison be convicted or plead guilty, he could face up to six months in jail, be fined up to $2,000 or lose his driver’s license for up to six months. He also faces potential punishment from the NFL, as the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse stipulates that players face a three-game suspension for their first criminal offense regarding alcohol use, with the potential for further punishment based on aggravating circumstances.

A court date for Addison to be arraigned in Los Angeles has been scheduled for Oct. 7.

The 22-year-old Addison’s arrest came after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce blocking lanes of a highway near the airport on July 12. The Star Tribune also reported that he was cited for driving 140 mph on Interstate-94 in St. Paul last July, but was not charged with any alcohol or drug-related offenses as a part of that incident.

Speaking to reporters at training camp, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed disappointment in Addison’s actions but remained supportive of the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. Appearing in 17 games during his rookie season, the 2023 first-round pick caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

[Star Tribune]