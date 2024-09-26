Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s announcement of his recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis shocked the sports world as a whole. And on Wednesday, another former quarterback took to social media to inform fans of his similarly saddening diagnosis linked to his playing days.

Former NFL quarterback Tommy Kramer spent 14 years in the NFL, 13 of which playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the course of his career, he was coined the nickname “Two Minute Tommy” due to his propensity of fourth-quarter comebacks, which helped him reach one Pro Bowl in his career.

Kramer took to X to let the public know of his own recent diagnosis related to blows to the head in his NFL career, which played a factor in being diagnosed with dementia.

“With Brett Favre announcement yesterday, I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic,” wrote Kramer. “Dr’s say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help.

“Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this. Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen. Im grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players. Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what my personal insurance won’t cover.

“I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself. It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans. Thank you for all the support and always remember, “We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.”

With Brett Favre announcement yesterday, I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic.

Dr’s say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been… — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) September 25, 2024

This is obviously incredibly disheartening for Vikings fans and fans of the sport as a whole. But at least Kramer seems to be at peace with how his NFL career turned out, which includes the toll the game seemingly had on his body.

[Tommy Kramer on X]