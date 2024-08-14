Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy would miss the entirety of the 2024-25 NFL season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. But unfortunately, that’s not where the terrible injury news stops for the team.

Second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison, who had an excellent rookie season with 70 receptions for 911 yards and ten receiving touchdowns, also suffered a very scary injury at practice on Wednesday.

According to Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis, Addison was carted off the field with a leg injury during Wednesday’s practice after leaping for a contested catch, seemingly sustaining the injury as he was coming down.

Jordan Addison just got on a cart. https://t.co/RaNWFnK0Dt — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) August 14, 2024

Obviously, we don’t know the extent of this injury at this point. But any time the cart is needed to help get a player off the field, it is never a great sign.

This could potentially be a more disastrous injury for the Vikings this coming season than the McCarthy injury during the team’s opening preseason game.

While McCarthy is likely to be the future of the team at quarterback, he may have been sitting early on in his rookie season anyways. Meanwhile, Addison was set to be a huge factor in the Vikings offense both this coming season, and for years to come at just 22 years of age.

Now, even more of the responsibility offensively will be placed on Justin Jefferson within the Vikings offense if this injury is indeed a serious one for Addison. And that could be scary for Vikings fans, as Jefferson experienced his own injury concerns last season.

[Alec Lewis on X]