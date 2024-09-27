Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion, the Miami Dolphins added former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Huntley has not yet started a game for the team, but as he gets up to speed and prepares to possibly play for the team, it sounds like star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has liked what he’s seen from him in practice.

During a press conference this week, Tyreek Hill did not hold back his praise for the new addition.

“I’ve been watching film of him since he’s got here, I’m like, ‘This dude can make every throw. This dude is special with his legs.’ He’s a special talent,” Hill said of Huntley according to Pro Football Talk.

But there is one thing that seems to be holding Huntley back – the intricacies of the Miami offense.

“The only thing — we’ve got a lot of things that go into this offense. We got motions, we’ve got getting the play out before, so he’s done a good job of staying in the film room learning all of that stuff. Excited to see if him or [Tim] Boyle goes, it should be fun,” Hill said.

With Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson suffering a rib injury last week, there is some question about who will play quarterback for the Dolphins this week, as Hill notes.

Whoever it is, we’ll have to see how they perform.

[Pro Football Talk]