Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill went viral on Sunday before the Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was spotted on the way to the Dolphins’ stadium being handcuffed and detained by police officers on the side of the road, after his refusal to entirely roll down his car window.

According to the Miami Herald, Hill spoke on Wednesday about Danny Torres, the Miami-Dade police officer who dragged Hill out of his car and kneeled on his after forcing him to the ground.

“Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. He got to go, man,” Hill said about the officer.

“I feel like I handled myself well in that situation,” Hill went on. “But obviously, like I said, I can be better, but it’s shell-shocking, man. It is really crazy to know that you have officers in this world that will literally do that with body cams on. It’s sad. It’s really sad. Which brings up another conversation and leads into what would they do if they didn’t have body cams? Which is even crazier. So, it’s a lot to unpack, man.”

Hill clarified that he will not conduct any sort of protest at Thursday’s game similar to what former NFL player Colin Kaepernick would do–kneeling during the national anthem before kickoff–and that he still loves the police.

“We have influence on the community and I don’t think that we should use this as a moment to separate people or divide people or make it a battle or anything like that, because I still love cops. I want to be a cop. I’ve been standing on the table for the cops, but at the end of the day right now what I’m focused on is my job and that’s to play football,” Hill said.

Eyes will be on Hill Thursday night when the Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills. People across the country are looking to the standout wide receiver to keep things about football, rather than further dividing people.

