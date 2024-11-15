Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are coming off of a strong win over the Los Angeles Rams that has the team believing it can make a playoff push despite currently sitting with a 3-6.

The Dolphins have so much faith in fact, that one star is willing to postpone a major surgery to help the team win now, per one prominent league insider.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he may undergo surgery on a wrist injury that limited him at practice last week, but any procedure wouldn’t be until after the 2024 season ends,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“So he’s now a decoy that catches sometimes?” one fan wondered on Twitter.

“The first sentence got me scared that i lost him for the season on my fantasy,” one fan added.

“Playing through pain just to keep delivering on the field—that’s dedication, but it’s a fine line. Hope Tyreek’s gamble pays off without making the injury worse long-term. Sometimes even the fastest need to slow down,” one fan added.

“It’ll be interesting to see if the injury starts to affect his performance on the field as the season progresses,” one fan added.

“He’s basically most of the Dolphins team in production right now. A reeling Dolphins team too,” one fan added.

“Tyreek won’t let a wrist stop him,” one fan added.

“That’s tough for Tyreek Hill. Hope he gets better soon!!” a fan said.

Hill’s decision to push through is admirable, hopefully, he doesn’t make the wrist worse and come to regret it.