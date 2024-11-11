Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are having a rough go of things this season.

The Dolphins are 2-6 entering their Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams thanks in large part to an injury-decimated roster. According to one prominent league insider, the Dolphins will have to navigate Monday’s game with another star injured.

“Tyreek Hill told (Lisa Salters) that he has a torn ligament in his wrist. But he is playing through it tonight,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted on social media to the brutal news that there was another injury to the Dolphins’ offense.

“Ok so he has a season ending injury but he’s playing through it tonight? If Miami loses there goes my fantasy team baby!” one fan said on Twitter.

“He probably doesn’t need wrist ligaments to catch a football… right??” one fan asked sarcastically.

“The Dolphins gotta cancel the season at this point,” one fan added.

“Pretty comfortably the worst first round pick you could’ve made in fantasy this year,” one fan added.

“Surely he won’t aggravate it and be out for a few weeks right?” one fan asked.

“Sorta good news, bad news on that one. Great to hear Tyreek is playing but torn ligament can’t be fun,” one fan added.

As commendable as it is for Hill to give it a go, it’s worth asking if it’s worth the risk of making things worse considering the Dolphins’ record.