Is there going to be a major reunion in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 on Sunday, but the victory came with a steep price. After throwing an interception early in the game, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a diving tackle attempt on the interception return and seemed to severely injure the Chiefs’ leading receiver, Rashee Rice.

The extent of the injury isn’t completely certain yet, but Rice is expected to miss significant time. This is a major blow to a Kansas City offense that hasn’t been up to its usual standards despite the team’s impressive 4-0 start.

The Chiefs are going to have to compensate for Rice’s production somehow, and according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, this will be done by spreading the ball around, per the Spun.

One NFL reporter user has another idea that could make up for the Chiefs’ loss in production. NBC Sports reporter Matthew Berry thinks a reunion could save the Chiefs’ season.

“Just a random idea but… if Miami loses tonight, they’re 1-3 in a tough division & have at least two games until Tua comes back. Likely longer. It’s probably not MIA’s year. Tyreek Hill will be 31 in March,” Berry said on Twitter.

“Trade Tyreek Hill back to KC? Who says no?”

It’s an interesting proposition, but it’s hard to believe the Dolphins will give up on their season after investing so heavily in Hill and positioning themselves to contend for years to come.

