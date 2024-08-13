Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Noah Lyles is one of the fastest men on the planet.

Who would win if the two raced against each other? According to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, there’s no doubt what the outcome would be.

“I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill told FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams. “I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. And guess what? When I beat him, I’ma put on a COVID mask. And let him know I mean business.”

6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being “World Champs”… 👀🔊 “Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that’s track… I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race).” @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 12, 2024

Hill’s comment regarding a COVID mask comes in reference to the 100-meter dash gold medalist earning a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash after contracting the coronavirus. The five-time first-team All-Pro’s comments, however, were hardly good natured as he took clear exception to Lyles’ previous assertion that NBA champions are not “world champions,” which would seemingly also apply to Super Bowl champions.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him,” Hill said. “Then he want to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish. For him to do that and say that, like we’re not world champions of our sport, let’s speak on what you know about and that’s track.”

Thus far, Lyles has yet to publicly respond to Hill’s challenge.

[Up & Adams]