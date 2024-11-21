Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins got a much-needed second consecutive victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The win brought Miami to 4-6 on the season and two spots out of the coveted seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC playoff race. The Dolphins are gearing up to face their division rival New England Patriots on Sunday to keep the winning streak rolling.

New England is also playing improved ball behind rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke with media members about what he’s seen from Maye this season.

“I respect his game. I respect his game a lot,” Tagovailoa said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be bumps within his journey, but you see a lot of flashes of things that he can do, not just inside the pocket, outside of the pocket as well. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and looking forward to competing against him.

The matchup has a chance to be the first in a years-long rivalry between the two quarterbacks, and Tagovailoa spoke about the possibility.

“It’s how it goes. I wish him the best in his career that he’s just starting. Tough league, but with the right mindset, with the right people around him surrounding him, I think he’ll be doing good.”

It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.

