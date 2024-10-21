Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with a number of high-profile concussions throughout his NFL career leading many to plead that he retire from the league as a result of the continued head trauma. But he has no intention of doing that.

This week, the Miami Dolphins designated Tua Tagovailoa to return from Injured Reserve after sustaining a concussion during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The decision sparked concern among fans and the media who believe that Tagovailoa should consider retiring from the game as a result of his injuries. But Tagovailoa respectfully declined to do that.

During a press conference on Monday, Tagaovaila announced his final decision on the matter as he revealed that he would not be retiring, though he appreciated everyone’s concern.

“I appreciate your concern. I really do,” Tagovailoa said during his press conference.

“I love this game. And I love it to the death of me. That’s it,” he continued.

Tagovailoa missed the majority of the 2022 season after suffering multiple concussions, including a high-profile head injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though he played the entire 2023 season without missing a game, he suffered yet another serious head injury in Week 2, reigniting the calls for him to consider retiring.

Ultimately, the decision to keep playing is between Tagovailoa and his doctors, and it’s clear that he wants to stay on the field.

Hopefully, he can remain healthy.

