Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire from the game of football anytime soon.

In fact, it’s probably closer to the opposite.

Tagovailoa is willing to risk it all for the pigskin. In a special ESPN interview, Tagovailoa admitted to his father that he’s willing to die for the game of football.

“Dad, I love this game and I’ll die on the field for this game,” – Tua Tagovailoa to his Dad, as told by Galu Tagovailoa to ESPN Honolulu https://t.co/h5g4aeU4PL — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 17, 2025

Citing ESPN Honolulu’s interview at the Polynesian Bowl, Joe Schad quoted Tagovailoa saying to his father, “Dad, I love this game and I’ll die on the field for this game.”

Tagovailoa has a dispiriting and unfortunate history of concussions. He’s suffered specific instances of head trauma on the field, and has had to be taken out of games and undergone intense medical evaluation.

Despite that, Tagovailoa continues on. Ill-advised as it might be, only potential intervention seems like it would get in the way of Tagovailoa playing professional football.

Nobody wants to see anyone die on the football field. Few want to see anyone get hurt.

So Tagovailoa will continue playing, and retirement clearly isn’t on his mind right now. Despite the head injuries, and the toll they’ve taken on him, the Dolphins quarterback will prepare for yet another season under center in Miami.