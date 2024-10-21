Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to return from yet another serious head injury. But even despite the multiple concussions he has sustained throughout his career, it sounds like he’s declining to wear an extra protective cap.

This year, the league made the decision to allow players to wear Guardian Caps in addition to their regular helmets. The soft “cap” covers the outside of the helmet and helps reduce the possibility of a head injury.

But when he makes his return to the field, Tua Tagovailoa will not be wearing one.

The Miami Dolphins have designated Tagovailoa to return to the field after placing him on Injured Reserve. If all goes according to plan, Tagovailoa will be able to start for the team in their Week 8 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. But during a press conference this week, he announced that he will not be wearing a Guardian Cap.

According to Pro Football Talk, Tagovailoa said that it was simply a “personal choice” not to wear the extra protection.

This is obviously a rather shocking decision from the Dolphins quarterback due to his history of traumatic brain injuries.

Tagovailoa missed most of the 2022 season with a series of concerning concussions and he suffered yet another one this season.

The concussions have led many fans and media members to suggest that Tagovailoa should even consider retiring from football, but he made it very clear he has no intention of doing that either.

“I appreciate your concern,” Tagovailoa said to those suggesting he should retire. “I really do. I love this game. And I love it to the death of me. That’s it.”

It would make sense for someone with Tagovailoa’s concussion history to wear a Guardian Cap, but he doesn’t seem interested.

[Pro Football Talk]