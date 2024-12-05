Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sufferes an apparent concussion after hitting his head on the ground while being tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins were expected by many pundits and experts to make the playoffs and even make a run at winning the AFC East. Unfortunately, things haven’t exactly played out that way.

Things took a turn for the worse for Miami when star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with yet another one of the frightening head injuries that have plagued him throughout his career.

Now, Tua has a message on how the Dolphins season has played out, and he isn’t mincing words about the injury’s impact.

“Nobody else will say it but me: I feel like this has a lot to do with myself, obviously putting myself in harm’s way in the second game, basically leaving my guys out to dry,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday.

Tua Tagovailoa was asked how surprised he is by the team's 5-7 record. “Nobody else will say it but me: I feel like this has a lot to do with myself, obviously putting myself in harm’s way in the second game, basically leaving my guys out to dry.” pic.twitter.com/ZsSQdlaBnT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2024

Fans reacted to the quarterback’s message on social media.

“What you need to do is put yourself and your family first. This guy is going to be eating from a straw by the time he’s 50 – it’s not worth it brother!” one fan said on Twitter.

“So he’s saying the team is trash without him? What a leader,” another fan added sarcastically.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Nobody else will say it? We all are and have been saying that,” a fan added.

“But won’t try to see if a guardian cap helps,” added a fan referencing how he has refused to wear a guardian cap since returning from the injury.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa manages to keep himself safe moving forward.