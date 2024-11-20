Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and star tight end Travis Kelce had a pretty blunt message for his team in response.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce gave a pretty clear warning to his teammates as he called them out a bit heading into practice this week.

“I don’t give a [expletive] how your body is feeling, I don’t give a [expletive] where your mentality is off the field,” Kelce said on the podcast according to The Daily Mail.

“When you step into that building, we are here to figure [stuff] out. We are here to get better as football players for the football team.”

“That is a mentality going forward that everybody has to be a part of – top down, myself included,” Kelce continued. “I have to be the leader I’ve been in the past and hold myself accountable so everybody sees how it’s done.”

The Chiefs had won 15 consecutive games up to that point going back to last year. But Kelce thinks there’s a chance the loss could be a good thing.

“Sometimes you just need that smack in the face… to lock in and know it’s an ‘any-given-Sunday’ type league,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs will have a chance to bounce back from the loss this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

We’ll have to see how Kelce and his teammates perform.

