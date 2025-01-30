Travis Kelce and Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the NFL over the past several years, winning three Super Bowls in the past five seasons as they go for a fourth this season.

Kansas City’s success has made them the envy of the NFL and turned them into villains. But Travis Kelce does not seem to have a problem with that.

During the most recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce made it clear that he “loves” taking on the villain role in the NFL because it just means that other teams want the same success that the Chiefs have enjoyed.

“I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together, the guys that we have in there, because it’s like it just makes us even more of a family,” Kelce said according to Fox News.

“You just circle the wagons when you know people are saying whatever they want. And you just band it together, and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

Kelce also pointed out that the Chiefs have not always been the villains. At one point, before the arrival of Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs five seasons in a row.

The Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles next month.

Most of the world will undoubtedly be rooting against the Chiefs, but Kelce seems to be embracing all the hate.