Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift was noticeably absent from Sunday night’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons. And during the game, a photo of a downcast Travis Kelce went viral on social media prompting some analysis from a body language expert.

During a recent interview with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James offered her analysis of what appeared to be a dejected expression and posture from Travis Kelce on the sideline.

James agreed that Kelce looked “undeniably sad” and suggested he might have even been “desperately trying to cover up” that he was crying.

“Hunched and uncharacteristically subdued-looking here, Travis appears to be in reflective mood in this moment of what appears to be unhappiness,” James told The Mirror.

‌”His eye expression looks undeniably sad and the quick tongue-poke gesture suggests dislike, disapproval or even disgust. Is he crying? His hand to eye gesture could just be a quick rubbing ritual but it does also allow for tears but if he is wiping a tear he’s doing it in a way that would suggest he’s desperately trying to cover up. His finger rubs the top of his closed lid to suggest he’s just clearing or scratching although there is then a subtle dabbing or rubbing lower down on the cheek afterward.”

Though James says that Kelce is “undeniably sad,” that doesn’t necessarily mean he was sad that Swift skipped the game. It could have been for a variety of reasons – or several compounded.

‌”This body language could of course be caused by many reasons like: the game if it’s going badly or if he’s off-form; a moment of exhaustion; a romance-based Swifty-rift; separation anxiety caused by the fact Taylor was AWOL or even just the way the wind is destroying his new hairdo.”

Kelce has been one of the most dominant tight ends in the history of the NFL, but he has not had the same sort of production through the first three games of the season, catching just eight passes for 69 total yards.

We’ll have to see whether or not his demeanor changes this week.

[The Mirror]