Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It has not been a great start to the season for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. And at a game a few weeks ago, it seemed like he let his emotions show.

During last months game against the Atlanta Falcons, Travis Kelce was seen looking dejected and extremely unhappy on the sideline as he continued to struggle on the field.

According to a report from Radar Online, Travis Kelce was showing off his “true emotions” amidst his struggles.

“The guy’s been described as a golden retriever because he’s always so happy-go-lucky, but in that moment, it seemed like he’d finally cracked, and viewers saw his true emotions,” the source told Radar Online.

“The last thing Travis ever wants to do is let his team down, and lately that’s what was happening,” the insider continued.

“It didn’t help that everyone from Chiefs fans to sports commentators are saying he’s out of shape and it’s all Taylor’s fault. The Swifties are the ones defending him!”

The good news is that Kelce has rebounded since then, posting the two best games of the season in back-to-back weeks. But he still has not been able to find the end zone yet this season.

We’ll have to see how he improves throughout the season.

[Radar Online]