Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cannot be around each other as much as usual currently as she is in the midst of the European leg of her Eras Tour while Kelce is back in the United States preparing for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs season. But it sounds like Kelce is making some pretty big moves to make sure they two are still able to see each other as much as possible.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Travis Kelce has committed to traveling back and forth between the United States and Europe to see Taylor Swift as much as he can.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Kelce has already made the trip to Europe and the source reports that the couple has had a “wonderful time in Europe so far.”

Obviously, it will be a little more difficult for Kelce to travel once the team begins mandatory preseason practices and preseason games, but the current Organized Team Activities are voluntary, so Kelce can travel a little bit.

“For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor],” the source told Us Weekly.

The couple may be separated by an ocean, but it sounds like they’re making it work.

