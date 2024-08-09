Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This week, pop sensation Taylor Swift faced a pretty terrifying situation when authorities discovered an ISIS-related terrorist plot targeting one of her upcoming concerts. And while her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was understandably quite concerned, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be flying out to Europe to comfort her.

Taylor Swift was forced to cancel all three of her concerts in Vienna, Austria this weekend after a 19-year-old who had pledged loyalty to the Islamic State was arrested for planning an attack at one of Swift’s sold-out shows over the weekend. The suspect has confessed that he planned to kill himself and a large number of other people with knives and explosive devices at one of the upcoming concerts.

According to a source from Page Six, Travis Kelce was “very concerned” about Taylor Swift and contacted her “immediately” when he heard the news, but it doesn’t sound like he will be joining her in Europe to provide her any comfort as the outlet reports that he is expected to remain at Kansas City Chiefs training camp in preparation of the upcoming season.

“We’re told, however, that Kelce has no plans to rush over to Europe to be by the “You Belong With Me” singer’s side because of his NFL commitments,” Page Six reported.

“The Chiefs tight end and his teammates are currently in training camp to prepare for the 2024 football season, which kicks off on Sept. 5.”

Swift is set to conclude the European leg of her tour next weekend in London where she will perform a series of concerts in Wembley Stadium.

[Page Six]