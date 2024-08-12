Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) father Ed watches warm ups against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, absolutely sounded off on rapper Kayne West.

West, who has never shied away from controversy in his career, has had a storied feud with pop legend Taylor Swift, who currently dates the younger Kelce.

West recently released a new song with Lil Wayne. In Lifestyle, Wayne mentions Swift and Kelce by name.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Wayne rapped at the end of the second verse of the song, which appears on West’s new album, Vultures 2.

The reference didn’t sit well with the elder Kelce, who took to social media to lambast West for seemingly allowing the reference on his track.

“Mental illness on full display,” Ed wrote, seemingly a reference to West’s longtime struggles with mental illness and bipolar disorder.

As The Daily Mail noted, it’s been 15 years since West kicked off the one-sided feud with Swift by jumping on stage during the 2009 MTV Music Awards to interrupt Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

Swift and the younger Kelce did not immediately respond to Wayne’s reference or Kanye clearing it for his album.

Kelce and the Chiefs start their 2024 campaign on Sept. 5th at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

