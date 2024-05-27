Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have formed quite a strong relationship and appear to have a genuine and strong connection. But it doesn’t sound like they’ll be taking the much-anticipated next step in their relationship anytime soon.

An inside source recently told Us Weekly that Travis Kelce currently has “no plans” to propose to Taylor Swift anytime in the near future, despite what fans and media may be hoping for or expecting.

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” the inside source told Us Weekly. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

The source said that Kelce “cares very deeply” about Taylor Swift but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.”

Obviously, this does not rule out the possibility of a marriage sometime in the future as their relationship continues to grow, but it doesn’t sound like Kelce is ready to take that step just yet.

We’ll have to see how their relationship continues to develop and whether or not he ultimately ends up popping the question in the future.

