Taylor Swift has been in the stands to support Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a lot over the past couple of years, including last year’s Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

This weekend, however, he made some franchise history, but she wasn’t in the stands to see it happen.

During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Travis Kelce hauled in seven catches for 83 yards – the best game of his season so far.

One of those catches gave him the Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for most catches in a career with the team, passing Chiefs’ legend Tony Gonzalez.

It was a momentous occasion for Kelce and a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, but Swift was not there to see it happen.

While Swift attended the first two games of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, she skipped last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons to hang out with her friend Blake Lively, and she was once again absent this week as Kelce eclipsed the major milestone.

It’s not clear exactly why Swift was not in attendance on Sunday afternoon, but she is preparing to continue her Eras Tour next month.

We’ll have to see whether or not Swift is in attendance this week when the Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints.

