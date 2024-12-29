Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is accustomed to being quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ primary target, but recent developments suggest that dynamic might be shifting.

Despite signing a contract that made him the league’s highest-paid tight end, Kelce is enduring the least productive season of his career, averaging roughly four fewer yards per reception than his career average – a significant decline.

Nonetheless, Kelce has remained Mahomes’ favorite target this season, receiving more passes than any other player on the team.

Recently, however, Kelce received some discouraging news on that front.

The Chiefs signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan, whose presence could reduce Kelce’s opportunities in games, as Tonyan provides another receiving option at the same position while Kelce continues to struggle.

This development is certainly not ideal for Kelce, who has been the Chiefs’ go-to option for years, but head coach Andy Reid shared that Kelce is handling the situation well.

“I’m not telling you he doesn’t like to play and catch and do all that stuff. He’ll sacrifice for the cause… He’s willing to help out everywhere,” Reid said, according to The Mirror.

Despite these words from Reid, it’s still a pretty brutal situation for Kelce, and it sparked a lot of reactions in the comments of the story on NewsBreak.

“You all seem to forget what Kelce means to and has meant to the team and its success. I’m not ready to write him off and I don’t believe he’s incapable of playing football because of his girlfriend. I’m not knocking Mahomes but I think he’s missed some opportunities to get Kelce the ball in situations trying to force the ball downfield instead of taking midrange open Kelce. Just my opinion,” one person wrote.

“Bobby Tonyan played for the Packers and did a good job. He will be a solid addition to the Chiefs, give Mahomes another target, and possibly some other tricks Andy Reid has up his sleeve. He is an awesome coach and loves that team. And for the poptart fans, Taylor hasn’t been to a game at KC since early fall. Maybe she’s home making dinner. I can’t believe how disrespectful people can be of someone they don’t know,” another person added.

“Retire Travis. Age is catching up or too much partying,” someone else said.

“TE, maybe occasionally FB, 3rd down and Red Zone threat, You still have to cover him or he’ll make you a laughing stock as the opposing team or coach,” another person wrote.

“Sad…” someone else said.

Despite Kelce’s struggles this season, the Chiefs have suffered just one loss all year and secured the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which grants them the highly sought-after first-round bye as they go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship this season.

[The Mirror]