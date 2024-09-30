Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is arguably the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, and he made more history this weekend.

During Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Travis Kelce officially passed legendary Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez to break the franchise record for the most catches in a career.

“With that reception, TE Travis Kelce (917) has passed Tony Gonzalez (916) for the most receptions in franchise history,” Chiefs communications said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

While it’s impressive enough that he claimed the record, it’s even more impressive when it’s put into context.

Gonzalez caught 916 passes in 190 games with the Chiefs. Kelce, meanwhile, reached the mark in just 163 games with the team – 27 games ahead of Gonzalez’s pace.

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Kelce was able to break this record so soon in his career, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“GOAT tight end,” one fan wrote in a post on X.

“travis kelce is a beast. tony g was a legend but kelce is def making his mark,” another fan said.

“I think Travis is the best all around TE ever,” another fan wrote.

“Legend,” someone added.

Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 89 yards to help lead the team to a 17-10 victory.

