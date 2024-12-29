Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is used to being the top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but it sounds like that could be changing.

Even though he signed a contract that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league, Travis Kelce is currently in the midst of the least productive season of his career, averaging about four fewer yards per reception this season compared to his career average – a drastic dropoff.

Still, Kelce has been the favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes this season, receiving more targets than any other player on the team.

However, Kelce got some pretty brutal news in that regard recently.

The Chiefs recently signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan, which could eat into the number of targets that Kelce receives during games given that he is another receiving threat at the same position as Kelce while he is already struggling.

Obviously, this does not seem like good news for Kelce, who is used to being the go-to target for the Chiefs, but head coach Andy Reid said that Kelce is taking the news well.

“I’m not telling you he doesn’t like to play and catch and do all that stuff. He’ll sacrifice for the cause… He’s willing to help out everywhere,” Reid said according to The Mirror.

Though Kelce has struggled this season, the Chiefs have lost just one game all year and earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which includes the coveted first-round bye.

Kelce and the Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship this season.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce’s new role with the team is able to help them read that goal.

[The Mirror]