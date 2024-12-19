Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has established himself as perhaps the best tight end ever to play the game. But it sounds like he knows he is nearing the end of his career.

Travis Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. So Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland was a bit of a homecoming for him. But he also acknowledged that this might be his last time playing in Cleveland.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason, Travis admitted that this game felt like “one last hoorah” before retirement.

“It felt so surreal,” Kelce told his brother Jason. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Obviously, this doesn’t mean that Kelce is planning to retire at the end of this season, but it does mean that he is at least considering the end of his career.

It’s also worth noting that Kelce is currently in the midst of the least productive season of his entire career.

This season, Kelce is averaging a career-low 8.4 yards per catch – about four yards fewer than he has averaged the rest of his career previously.

Kelce is also scoring fewer touchdowns this season, managing just two touchdowns in 14 games so far this season – by far the lowest mark since he emerged as a starter for the Chiefs.

That dip in production coupled with his high-profile relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift could push him into retirement sooner than later.

As it stands, though, Kelce is under contract with the Chiefs until 2026.

[New Heights]