Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Travis Kelce is struggling this year.

Even though the Chiefs are 3-0, their star tight end is off to the worst start of his career. Many have speculated that his struggles are connected to his high-profile life off the field with his girlfriend, pop megastar Taylor Swift.

According to the Daily Mail, Kelce is shutting down those rose rumors and insisting that everything is just the nature of the beast that is playing professional football.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards, and all of that, I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t?” Kelce said on the most recent edition of his New Heights podcast according to The Daily Mail.

“It has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing everything we can to win these football games, that’s always going to be the goal. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away.

“That’s probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big-time moments like that. I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse.

“Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past. Moving forward, everyone’s just tweaking their game in the right direction.”

Kelce is keeping a level head through the struggles, which is no surprise for someone who has already won three Super Bowls.

[Daily Mail]