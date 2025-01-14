Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

A little over a year has passed since pop sensation Taylor Swift announced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. But according to Travis Kelce, it sounds like she has been working on some new songs.

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked if his girlfriend might have some new songs in the works that discuss their blossoming relationship. Kelce seemingly confirmed that this is indeed the case.

“There might be a few,” Kelce answered with a smile.

When pressed on whether he had heard any of her new music, Kelce refused to give any more information.

“You know I can’t say any of that. You know I can’t say that,” Kelce responded with a grin.

Still, he did make it clear that he had indeed heard some things.

“I hear music everywhere,” he said.

Kelce was also asked if he plays any role in Swift’s songwriting process. While he clarified that he doesn’t offer direct input, he is always there to support her.

“I’ll never chime in, but you already know I’m here to support it,” Kelce added.

Since wrapping up her iconic Eras Tour, Swift has been keeping a relatively low profile, but it seems she’ll be making an appearance this week to cheer on Kelce.

When asked indirectly if Swift would be in attendance as the Chiefs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round, Kelce gave a confident answer.

“Oh yeah, you know it, baby. It’s playoff football, baby,” he said.

It’s safe to say fans can look forward to seeing Taylor in the stands this weekend and to hear more of her new music whenever it is released.