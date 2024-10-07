Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After attending the first two Kansas City Chiefs games of the season in support of her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has not been in the stands for the past two Chiefs games. But according to Kelce, that’s going to change on Monday night.

Travis Kelce celebrated his 35th birthday at his second annual Kelce Car Jam charity event in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, but Taylor Swift was not in attendance.

However, while Taylor Swift was not at the event to celebrate his birthday, Kelce confirmed that fans would see her in the stands for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“She will not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game,” Kelce told Page Six at the event on Saturday.

Swift attended the team’s wins against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City to open the season, but she was not in the stands for either of the two road wins against the Atlanta Falcons or the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, Swift was a regular at Chiefs games as she attended 13 games throughout the season, including the Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

This might be the last Chiefs game Swift will be able to attend for quite some time as she is set to resume the final leg of her Eras Tour beginning on Oct. 18.

When the tour officially ends at the beginning of December, fans can expect to see Swift back in the stands supporting her man.

[Page Six]