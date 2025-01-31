Denny Medley-Imagn Images

We’re only one weekend away from the biggest sporting event of the year: the Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to start what they hope will be the first three-peat in NFL history.

While star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s production has dipped at times this season, with rumors of his impending retirement after the season circulating, Kelce has still managed to show up in the season’s biggest moments to help the team get back to the season’s final game.

Now, he’s challenging another NFL player in the NFL to show that same kind of consistency.

“There’s been a lot of quarterbacks that have one really good season as their first year. We’ll see Jayden. That’s a challenge to you, brother,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast about Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after his breakout rookie season.

“I want to see it, I know I want to see it. I’m a fan.”

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce issues a challenge to #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: “There’s been a lot of quarterbacks that have one really good season as their first year. We’ll see Jayden, that’s a challenge to you brother. I want to see it, I know I want to see it. I’m a fan.”… pic.twitter.com/eusHwXiWeK — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 31, 2025

Fans reacted to the challenge on social media.

“Did anyone catch Jayden after the game and locker clean out? Does anyone really think he’s going to be a one hit wonder? He’s going to grind in the lab all offseason. I think the question is will Jayden be the first Redskins/commanders QB ever to throw 30TDs (or 40 next yr),” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“acting like Jayden didn’t torch (the Eagles) defense with 10 minute drive and a 40 yard touchdown while the team killed his momentum by fumbling 3 times,” one fan added.

“It’s a valid challenge as teams can now see what Jayden is capable of in the NFL level and properly gameplan for years to come,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Daniels’ career has in store.