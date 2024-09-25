Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been struggling to match his usual dominant production this season, leading some to suggest that his relationship with Taylor Swift might be to blame. But Kelce is now opening up about those on-field struggles.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce broke his silence on why he thinks he has been struggling to put up the stats he’s become accustomed to.

Kelce seemed to think his lackluster production has been a result of a lack of execution and a special focus he’s getting from opposing defenses.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards, and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t?” Kelce said on the most recent edition of his New Heights podcast according to The Daily Mail.

“It has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing everything we can to win these football games, that’s always going to be the goal. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away.

“That’s probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big-time moments like that. I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse.

“Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past. Moving forward, everyone’s just tweaking their game in the right direction.”

Needless to say, these comments sparked a lot of reaction from fans.

“You either get the ball or you have 2-3 ppl on you and open it up for everyone else no matter what Travis is helping the team a ton.. fantasy owners might not love it but winning is what matters,” one fan said on social media.

“I love travis and his attitude towards everything,” one fan responded.

“You’re getting paid 17 million and you are not contributing,” another more pessimistic fan said.

“Help the team in more ways than 1. The mentality of a true player. It’s not always about the stats, it’s how you understand the game and make sacrifices and adjustments for the team. I know It’ll not be long that the game will come to you,” another fan replied.

We’ll have to see how Kelce bounces back.

[The Daily Mail]