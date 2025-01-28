Syndication: The Enquirer

The NFL has transcended sports and crossed over into politics in recent years. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked a nationwide controversy when he kneeled for the national anthem before games to protest against police brutality against people of color in the United States.

While Kaepernick is no longer in the NFL things came to a political head in the NFL again this season with the United States presidential election hanging over the first half of the season.

Another Niners player sparked a controversy when he showcased his “Make America Great Again” hat in a postgame interview, despite the league prohibiting such moves.

After Trump’s victory in the election, players took to doing the viral “Donald Dance” to celebrate touchdowns and big plays, sparking another debate on what was appropriate.

Now, a legendary NFL figure who has never been shy about voicing his sometimes controversial right-wing opinions is contemplating a major political move.

“Super Bowl Champion (Tony Dungy), former Colts head coach, rumored to be possible contender for Senate in Michigan,” White House reporter Phillip Melanchthon revealed on Tuesday.

Super Bowl Champion @TonyDungy, former Colts head coach, rumored to be possible contender for Senate in Michigan. https://t.co/ZBbg7hvZSY — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 28, 2025

People reacted to the report on social media.

“I hope Tony Dungy declines. He’s a good man who shouldn’t taint his sterling reputation with political office runs,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“A Mayor Pete vs Coach Dungy Michigan Senate race would be Hoosier Imperialism,” one person added.

“Pete Buttigieg is no longer interested,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dungy moves forward with a Senate race.