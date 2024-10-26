Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with his sons, and it sounds like he officially has a favorite album from the pop sensation.

Last Saturday, Tom Brady posted a series of photos on Instagram from the concert with his two sons – John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

In the caption of the social media post, Brady revealed his favorite of the Taylor Swift “Eras” – Reputation.

“The gang does [Taylor Swift],” Brady said in the caption of his post.

“I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy,” Brady’s post continued.

Brady, of course, is referring to Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation, which she released back in 2017 which went double platinum and reached No. 1 on the Billboard music charts. The album includes her hit songs “Delicate,” “I Did Something Bad,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “… Ready For It?”

Needless to say, this post sparked a lot of reactions in the comments.

“Look what you made Tom do,” one fan wrote.

“I love that you did this with your guys! Can we normalize guys also liking Taylor Swift please,” another fan wrote.

“We all need Reputation Toms Version,” another person added.

“We’re all reputation girlies at heart,” another person said.

“You are such a great Dad,” another person wrote.

“I’m just here to watch all the Brads and Chads go nuts,” another person added.

Clearly, Brady and his sons enjoyed themselves.

[Tom Brady]