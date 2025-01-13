Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady may only have a small ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, but it sounds like he has a lot more influence over the team than that.

According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Tom Brady now has considerable influence within the Raiders organization.

In fact, it sounds like Brady was a big reason why the team decided to part ways with head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

Bonsignore reports that Raiders primary owner Mark Davis was ready to give both Telesco and Pierce another season, but Brady convinced him otherwise.

According to the report, Brady “felt a total reset was needed” and “nudged Davis into firing Telesco and Pierce.” More than that, Brady is now expected the lead the charge as the team looks for their new head coach and general manager.

A source with knowledge of the situation went as far as to tell Bonsignore that Brady is now the one calling the shots for the Raiders organization.

“This is Tom’s show now,” the source told the Review-Journal.

Of course, this comes in addition to Brady also stepping into a role as a full-time broadcaster with Fox where he is set to call his first Super Bowl later this year.

Brady may be retired, but it’s clear that he is keeping busy.