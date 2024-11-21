Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady isn’t on the field these days, but he’s still heavily involved in the NFL. The legendary quarterback is in his first year in the broadcast booth, where he calls games for FOX.

Brady also continues his analyst work throughout the week, including a weekly segment where he power ranks the top teams in the NFL. The top of Brady’s rankings has been fairly easy to predict recently, as the Kansas City Chiefs were the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team.

However, the Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills has caused a bit of a shakeup for Brady. He has the Detroit Lions at the top of his rankings, followed by the Buffalo Bills and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

🚨POWER RANKINGS🚨 There’s a new No. 1 in @TomBrady’s Top 5 going into Week 12 👀🦁 pic.twitter.com/VgfS8vLnzy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2024

It’s shocking to see Brady put the Bills over the Chiefs, even after the win, considering Kansas City still only has one loss on the season and controls its own destiny in the race for the one-seed in the AFC playoffs.

Fans reacted to the rankings on social media.

“Finally a ranking that makes sense, leave it to the GOAT,” one fan added on Twitter.

“I get it. He the goat. But he’s just terrible in front of the camera. Bring back Greg Olson. Someone with life,” one fan who doesn’t think Brady is cut out for the job added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“He’s outright wrong,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady ends up being correct and the Lions and Bills end up facing each other in the Super Bowl.