Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing their best to establish a winning and lasting culture for the first time since relocating from Oakland. For the powers at be in Las Vegas, that meant moving on from head coach Antonio Pierce.

Pierce was formally let go on Tuesday. However, it seemed as if the organization would be moving forward with General Manager Tom Telesco. Unfortunately for Telesco, he was let go on Thursday, in what came across to many as a callous move after making it seem as if his job was safe on Tuesday.

After he was fired, details emerged about the process that led to Telesco’s firing. According to NFL Network’s insiders, NFL legend Tom Brady, who is now part of the Raiders’ ownership group, was at the center of the decision to let Telesco go.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Raiders fired GM Tom Telesco in an effort to find alignment between Tom Brady, the new GM and the new coach. pic.twitter.com/1eubSfLbMz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Apparently Telesco’s ‘vision’ for the future was substantially different than everybody else’s in the Raiders’ organization?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Sure, they already know what they want to do. I’m not sure what influence they admit Brady has, but bottom line is he put up a boatload of money compared to what those others make. If he wants them out, they will be out,” one fan added.

“Tom Telesco never should have been hired. Any GM could have picked Brock Bowers if he was staring you in the face. Same when Telesco picked Justin Herbert,” another fan added.

“This is the dumbest thing I have heard from the Raiders since… YESTERDAY. Now that you have cleared them both out… what’s next? This has been my favorite team since I was 2 years old and I have never, ever seen them is such a sorry state,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who Brady is looking to bring in as a replacement.