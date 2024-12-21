Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL season is entering its home stretch. There’s not much time remaining for teams to get it together. On the other end, it’s never been more appropriate to round into form if you’re a great team. Who’s the best out there right now? NFL on Fox’s Tom Brady has his thoughts.

The former seven-time Super Bowl champion is still quite active on Sundays obviously. He’s seen his share of the action this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brady believes the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL right now. Brady listed the Chiefs first in his weekly power rankings this week.

🚨POWER RANKINGS🚨 Pretty big shake up this week in @TomBrady‘s top 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/9uAgk9pwOb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2024

The reigning Super Bowl champions are indeed still the class of the NFL. They’ve yet to be taken down, and until they are, they can walk around with that label.

The Chiefs have been able to worm their way out of trouble frequently this season. They’re battle-tested, but you do wonder if they’ll meet their match at some point.

But until then, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will still have the respect, begrudging or otherwise, of the rest of the league.

We’ll see if someone can finally topple them this season and if a new team will rise to the top of the NFL.

