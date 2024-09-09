Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady begins a new chapter in his storied career on Sunday.

Brady called the first regular season game of his broadcasting career with Fox Sports on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns hosted the Dallas Cowboys.

While it remains to be seen how Brady adjusts to the tooth throughout the season, he received some advice from broadcasting legend Bob Stenner.

Stenner, a longtime producer for John Madden and Pat Summerall on CBS and Fox, spoke to The New York Post about the keys for Brady’s success in the booth, which he distilled to being “concise and likable” according to the outlet.

“He’s arguably the best player to ever play the game. He’s got the credentials and awards to prove it,” Stenner told The Post.

Now the job is to get him in a comfortable place to deliver how he sees the game to the viewer,” Stenner said. “I think the biggest adjustment with him is that he has time constraints now. If you’re interviewed on a podcast or other shows, you can go on open-ended with your thoughts.

“In the football game, you talk about the play and then you have to be succinct to get out so when the offense breaks the huddle you turn it back to Burkhardt. Those are all mechanical things that he’ll get real quick.”

[New York Post]