Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As hard as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on his heels, there’s still no NFL player as decorated or as successful as the now-retired Tom Brady. A true lover of the game and competition, even in retirement, Brady remains an integral part of the NFL.

Brady joined the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group as a minority owner and has proven to be a critical part of the Raiders’ decision-making process as they look to instill a winning culture in the organization for the first time since relocating from Oakland, California.

Brady is also a member of FOX’s A-team for broadcasting NFL games and is set to call the upcoming Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Always hungry for more, Brady has now revealed that he is adding even more to his plate.

“Alright look, is there room for one more newsletter in the world? There’s room for one more right?” Brady asked cheekily on Twitter.

The NFL legend then followed up with details on what his next venture.

“I’ll be writing 199 weekly,” Brady posted along with a video explaining the newsletter’s contents.

I’ll be writing 199 weekly. Sign up now at https://t.co/fpOJrxvPVN. I promise we’ll have some fun with this one! pic.twitter.com/IKsSkUBeW8 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 31, 2025

Fans reacted to Brady’s announcement on social media.

“Subscribed. Cant wait to see you in written form Tom. Loving this chapter of your career,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Great idea! We love you and you inspire the world, thanks for sharing with us! Your gifts should be shared to keep making the world a better place!” one fan added.

“Do you sleep man?” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady’s newsletter is as successful as his other careers.