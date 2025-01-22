Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans find themselves in the enviable position of sitting atop the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. And already, the Titans outlined their thought process with the ever-important pick.

Each team has a different strategy for what they will do when they get the No. 1 overall pick. Some use it to take a franchise cornerstone. Some use it to fill their biggest need. And some use it in a trade package to set up their future with a litany of picks for years to come.

On Wednesday, Titans new general manager Mike Borgonzi and President of Football Operations Chad Brinker were asked about their plan with the top pick, where Brinker in particular went into detail about potentially using the pick on a “generational talent”.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” said Brinker, which was transcribed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a post on X.

Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker at today’s press conference to introduce new GM Mike Borgonzi: “We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2025

The obvious question that stems from this is who in the 2025 NFL Draft class could potentially be seen as a “generational talent”.

Well, that depends on the eye of the beholder. Most don’t see any quarterback in this class to be a “generational talent”. But quarterback is undoubtedly a need for the Titans and perhaps they view someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders more favorably than most.

It’s also possible that Brinker may have been talking about Colorado dual-threat athlete Travis Hunter. Hunter is indeed viewed as a generational talent due to his abilities both as a cornerback and a wide receiver.

While the positions that Hunter plays aren’t typically taken as high as No. 1 in the draft, maybe the Titans believe that Hunter could just be too good to pass up on at No. 1 overall.

The Titans still have plenty of time to figure out what they will ultimately do with the top pick. And maybe Brinker is just trying to talk up the Titans interests to entice other teams to trade for the pick.

Either way, all eyes will certainly be on the Titans at the top of the draft board to see what they will do with the top pick.