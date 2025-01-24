Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans were one of the most perplexing teams to follow this season in the NFL. After a breakout year that saw him with Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback CJ Stroud struggled with consistency in his second campaign in the league.

Despite seemingly failing to meet expectations throughout the season and losing multiple games they were expected to win, Houston managed to clinch the AFC South.

This proved to be massively helpful, as the home-field advantage the division clinch granted them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs was instrumental in helping the Texans knock off the Los Angeles Chargers in a major upset.

Still, the struggles of both Stroud and the offense as a whole were hard to ignore, and the organization deemed it necessary to make a major change, according to one prominent league insider.

“A major change in Houston: The (Texans) are moving on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, sources say, after an up-and-down offensive season. Despite reaching the divisional round, coach DeMeco Ryans hopes for more. OL coach Chris Strausser is also out,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday.

A major change in Houston: The #Texans are moving on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, sources say, after an up-and-down offensive season. Despite reaching the divisional round, coach DeMeco Ryans hopes for more. OL coach Chris Strausser is also out. pic.twitter.com/UYOdNiADAx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2025

Fans reacted to the news of the firing on social media.

“Huh ? They’re firing him for the injuries they had literally everywhere on offense?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Crazy, that’s what happens when you get a defensive minded HC, if the OC succeeds he’s gone, if he doesn’t, then you fire him, but the HC escapes culpability,” one fan added.

“Teams will do anything but admit their QB regressed and maybe isn’t as good as they thought,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Texans get to replace Slowik.