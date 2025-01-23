Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the Tennessee Titans went all in on second-year quarterback Will Levis, who did not exactly perform well when given his chance as a full-time starter. This offseason, it sounds like the team will give Levis a chance to prove himself, but they’re also looking for a new starting quarterback, too.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, new Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi opened up a little bit about the team’s plans for the quarterback position going forward.

While Borgonzi said that the team is “keeping an open mind” at the position and Levis’ status as the starter, he also acknowledged that the team is going to “turn over every rock” as they search for the best possible option at quarterback.

“We’re keeping an open mind on this, but the quarterback is the most important position in sports,” Borgonzi said according to Pro Football Talk. “So you have to solidify the quarterback position.

“We’re going to turn over every rock, whether that’s free agency, draft or we have quarterbacks on the roster here. Will, we’re going to give him every opportunity to play and to compete. But we’re going to attack this thing. We’re going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer.”

The Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they could use on a quarterback, selecting a top rookie like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Additionally, the Titans could choose to pursue a veteran free agent or acquire someone else through a trade.

Regardless of how they approach the situation, it is pretty clear that the Titans are looking for a new starter.