The New Orleans Saints have had a rough go of things this season. The Saints’ 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday dropped New Orleans to 4-8 on the season. Unfortunately for the Saints, things are going to get even tougher moving forward, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Taysom Hill does, in fact, have a torn ACL and additional damage, source said. A serious injury for the 35-year-old-to-be to recover from,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This is a brutal loss for the Saints as Hill is a do-it-all sort of player for New Orleans. Hill plays multiple positions for the team situationally, including tight end and quarterback. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Guy deserves respect. (He) did everything he could to help his team. Perfect versatile player,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s had a great career if it is the end!” added another fan.

“He has recovered from some very serious injuries during his college career. Granted he is older now but no one is in better shape to attempt a comeback,” one fan added.

“I feel responsible, I just added him to my fantasy team. I should have known I was beyond saving this season but I had to try. Get well Taysom,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hill makes a return or if he decides to call it a career.

