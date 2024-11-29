Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for over a year now. In the year-plus that the pair have been public, Swift has attended numerous Chiefs games to cheer Kelce on.

Swift attended Kelce’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Swift wore a Louis Vuitton jacket and dark jeans to the game, along with an “87” necklace to show support for Kelce (his uniform number).

🚨| TAYLOR IS WEARING 87 NECKLACE pic.twitter.com/uFI3TH9l4a — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 29, 2024

Unfortunately, not everyone was pleased with what she decided to wear to the event and one fan even took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

“Horribly inappropriate for a football game,” one fan said on Twitter, likely thinking that Swift should’ve just worn a football jersey like most fans wear to games.

“Going to the game like she didn’t cause ww3 today at Target,” another fan said, referring to the Target-exclusive book Swift released.

Luckily, most fans weren’t quite so harsh on Swift.

“AwEeee so much pretty in this look,” one fan added on Twitter.

“She looks stunning in this dress,” another fan added.

“Looks like an nymph descended from heaven in red color,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of outfits Swift wears as the season continues to unfold.