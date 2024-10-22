Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

Taylor Swift returned to the stage this weekend as her Eras Tour resumed with a concert in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins. The show was yet another sellout, but it didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

During her performance of her song “But Daddy I Love Him” from her latest record The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift suffered a bit of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

The pop sensation took the stage wearing a white dress, but she seemed to have an issue with the zipper in the back that she fought with for a while until requesting assistance from her backup dancers.

“I need help,” Swift said between the lines of the song.

The dancers quickly shuffled behind her and fixed the issue, momentarily unzipping her dress to solve the problem.

“Thanks, guys!” Swift exclaimed before continuing the song.

Ironically enough, the next line of the song was “running with my dress unbuttoned” – a rather fitting line given the situation.

Obviously, the dancers were able to fix the problem before the wardrobe malfunction became more of a disaster.

Swift began the final leg of her iconic Eras Tour this weekend as she prepares for a final set of concerts in North America before bringing the record-breaking tour to a close.

As a result of her concert tour, it’s unlikely that Swift will be able to attend any Kansas City Chiefs games in support of Travis Kelce until late December.

