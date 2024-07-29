Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have been able to spend a lot of time together this summer, but that time together is now over as the two will be forced to be apart for a few months.

Travis Kelce traveled overseas to spend time with Taylor Swift and support her on the international leg of her Eras Tour, but now he has to be back in the United States for Kansas City Chiefs training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet,” an inside source told People Magazine. “They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor.”

As the source explains, this puts the couple in a “tough” situation as they will once again have to navigate a long-distance relationship amid their busy schedules.

“It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other,” the source shares. “They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

It won’t be easy, but it sounds like they’re committed to making it work.

[People Magazine]