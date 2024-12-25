Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did not get to spend Christmas Day together.

Taylor Swift has often been seen attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, during the team’s Christmas Day matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, she was notably absent.

Interestingly, Swift was present at Kansas City’s Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Yet, it appears she opted out of spending Christmas at the stadium for a second consecutive year.

Needless to say, this pretty brutal news led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

“The Taylor Swift and Kelce Psyop is coming to an end. No Taylor at the Chiefs and Steelers game. She is probably writing a new Christmas song about their break up and her poor choice in guys,” one fan wrote on X.

“Uh oh,” someone else wrote.

“End of the Travis era?! Yikes,” another person wrote.

“Break up alert,” someone else speculated.

“It’s over,” another person suggested.

“She’s getting bored with it all,” someone speculated.

Currently, Kelce is experiencing the least productive season of his career, with his yards per reception averaging about four fewer than his career norm—a significant decline.

Despite the dip in performance, Kelce and the Chiefs maintain the best record in the NFL and are on course to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs as they aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

[New York Post]