Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift was unable to attend Sunday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers due to her Eras Tour concert in Miami, but she made her that she and her fans could still watch the game.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played a Super Bowl rematch against the Niners on Sunday afternoon, just hours before Taylor Swift was set to play her final Eras Tour concert in Miami.

But even though she couldn’t be at the game in person, she made sure that the game was playing on the televisions throughout Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“The stadium is playing the chiefs game!” a Taylor Swift fan account shared on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Obviously, this is a pretty significant and noteworthy move from Swift for her boyfriend, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“taylor fr said the show hasn’t started yet so you guys gotta watch the game lol,” one fan wrote on social media.

“now who does control these,” another fan asked sarcastically.

“Her power,” another fan added.

“She’s just a girl,” another fan said.

“Taylor’s def watching in her dressing room,” another fan speculated.

Swift has made a habit of supporting Kelce at his games. Now, she’s doing it from afar.

[Taylor Swift Updates]