Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed lover and believer of numbers and numerology. But unfortunately for her, those beliefs don’t exactly point to a happy ending with her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has embraced numbers and numerology in her songs and used numbers as Easter eggs for fans. She even used to write the number “13” prominently on her hand during her concerts in reference to her December 13, 1989 birthdate.

She has even admitted publicly to holding a strong belief in numbers and numerology.

“I love numbers and they kind of rule my world,” she said in the past, according to Radar Online.

However, these beliefs could pose a major problem as the numbers for her relationship with Travis Kelce don’t look particularly good.

Prominent numerologist Glynis McCants, author of the best-selling book, “Love by the Numbers,” recently told Radar Online that the couple’s number chart indicates “breakdowns in communication.”

“Taylor’s birthday is 12/13/1989 and Travis birthday is 10/5/1989,” McCants told Radar Online. “This tells us that Taylor’s chart is 78647* with a 7 Attitude while Travis’ chart is n 26856* with a 6 Attitude.

“This gives her three 7’s and has three 6’s … the 6 and 7 are ‘challenge numbers’, and promote breakdowns in communication.”

McCants also said that these numbers also suggest incredible chemistry and passion, which could make it difficult for the two of them to exit the relationship.

This led to pretty grim assessment from the numerologist.

“Even if they do move forward this year, marry and start a family, it will prove to be incredibly difficult to find their happily ever after,” McCants said.

Obviously, this is not great news for Swift, given her obsession and superstition around numbers.

We’ll have to see if they can overcome it.

[Radar Online]